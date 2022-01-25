Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,692 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

BHC stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.39.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

