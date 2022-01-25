Bata (BTA) Hits Market Cap of $209,609.12

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Bata has a total market cap of $209,609.12 and approximately $345.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can now be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bata has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.25 or 0.00297459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Bata Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . The official website for Bata is bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

