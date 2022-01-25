BASIC Price Hits $0.0043 (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $27.70 million and $222,470.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BASIC has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BASIC

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,490,920,166 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

