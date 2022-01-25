Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives C$31.76 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$24.48. 2,025,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,805. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.44. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$22.30 and a 52 week high of C$30.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.50 billion. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.3999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill purchased 60,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$25.95 per share, with a total value of C$1,557,467.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 131,570 shares in the company, valued at C$3,414,241.50.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

