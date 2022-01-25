Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 28406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

BTDPY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.79) to GBX 780 ($10.52) in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.60) to GBX 850 ($11.47) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.62) to GBX 832 ($11.23) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Investec began coverage on Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

