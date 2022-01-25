Barings LLC Purchases 8,442 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Barings LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 29.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,120 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 25.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,292,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,861 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 16.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 236,718 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 32,959 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 78.9% during the third quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 130,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 57,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

