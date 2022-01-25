Barings LLC Makes New Investment in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,756 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.72. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $53.67.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

