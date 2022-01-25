Barings LLC Invests $1.45 Million in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glovista Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 43.4% in the third quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 301,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,550,000 after buying an additional 91,196 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 57.4% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 124,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,098,000 after buying an additional 45,522 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter worth about $557,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 127,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 19,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $73.10 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.99.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

