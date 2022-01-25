Barings LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Barings LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $363.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $397.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.30.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

