Barings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 19.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 117.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $104.21 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.52.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

