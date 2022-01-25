Barclays PLC Has $4.20 Million Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,546 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,791,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of BBIO opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.62. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.42.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 11,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Dachille purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

