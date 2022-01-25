Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,658,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,815,000 after buying an additional 555,872 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 108.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 661,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after buying an additional 344,381 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,204.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 140,724 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 218.2% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 159,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 109,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,371.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 62,288 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIBK opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.11. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.23 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.64 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $58,738.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,880 shares of company stock valued at $155,358. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

