Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 97,700 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97,700 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.16% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $38,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,487,000 after buying an additional 76,545 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,679,000 after buying an additional 88,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 192.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock opened at $100.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.29 and its 200-day moving average is $105.63.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

