Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 10,478 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 493,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $41,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 6,724.5% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its holdings in CVS Health by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 151,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,846,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in CVS Health by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 523,361 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $44,412,000 after buying an additional 62,525 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 427,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $103.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.28. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

