Bank of Nova Scotia Has $52.39 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,576 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $52,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 143.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $139.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.07 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.47.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

