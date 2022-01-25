Bank of Nova Scotia Has $47.30 Million Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,734 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.20% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $47,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average of $68.92. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.62%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.