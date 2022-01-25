Bank of Nova Scotia Has $35.65 Million Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $35,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,229,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,821,000 after purchasing an additional 267,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,184,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,439,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,666,000 after purchasing an additional 195,511 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,116,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,423,000 after purchasing an additional 201,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,030,000 after purchasing an additional 66,314 shares in the last quarter.

MCHI opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average is $68.43. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $60.19 and a 1-year high of $97.55.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

