Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 48,403 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,403 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.09% of Motorola Solutions worth $33,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,465,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,004,314,000 after buying an additional 103,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,182,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,562,500,000 after purchasing an additional 53,660 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,243,000 after purchasing an additional 973,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,894,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $625,835,000 after purchasing an additional 75,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,726,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $633,499,000 after purchasing an additional 132,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.15.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $239.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.07 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

