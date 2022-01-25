Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $609.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10.
In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $336,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens began coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile
Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.
