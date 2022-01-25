Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $609.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10.

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $336,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 21.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens began coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

