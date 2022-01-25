Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

BOH opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $75.68 and a 52-week high of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 48.61%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of Hawaii stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Bank of Hawaii worth $9,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

