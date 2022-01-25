Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $75.68 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.23. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.61%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $223,090.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Bank of Hawaii worth $9,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

