Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301,489 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,380,000 after buying an additional 7,521,707 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $156,529,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,793,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,738,000 after buying an additional 98,247 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,106 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,079,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,897,000 after purchasing an additional 196,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.18.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.