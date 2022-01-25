Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 90 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Public Storage by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of PSA stock opened at $352.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.83 and its 200 day moving average is $329.06. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $221.94 and a 12 month high of $377.36.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.77.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.