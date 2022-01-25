Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,979 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Biogen were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. dropped their price objective on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.75.

BIIB opened at $224.69 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.91 and a 200-day moving average of $283.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

