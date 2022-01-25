Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,219 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Splunk were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 55.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 17.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.68.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $121.29 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $178.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The business had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

