Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 807 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 40.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,160,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $171,630,731.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

WMG opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 66.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMG shares. Bank of America cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.