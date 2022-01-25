Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,948,000 after buying an additional 174,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,926,000 after buying an additional 519,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,896,000 after buying an additional 231,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 33.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,023,000 after buying an additional 195,216 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at about $74,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.58 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $106.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.19.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

