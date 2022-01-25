Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $697,000 Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 193.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of Z. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 11,147 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Zillow Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 776,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,958,000 after purchasing an additional 82,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $3,104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 11,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $728,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728. 14.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.96 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.17.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.