Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $669,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,722,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $352.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.83 and its 200 day moving average is $329.06. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $221.94 and a 12 month high of $377.36.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.77.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

