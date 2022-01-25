Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNV. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.6% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.50.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $129.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.66. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.83 and its 200 day moving average is $140.98.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

