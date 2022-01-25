Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 1,827 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $160.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

