Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires New Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,744,000 after purchasing an additional 157,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,036,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,390,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 101,798.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,386,000 after buying an additional 2,338,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Universal Display by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,864,000 after buying an additional 90,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,821,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLED opened at $150.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.60. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $139.83 and a twelve month high of $251.68.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

OLED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Universal Display in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.33.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

