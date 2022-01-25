Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 4,885 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 25,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

SFM opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

