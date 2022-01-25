Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.42

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.42 and last traded at $56.42, with a volume of 307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from 33.00 to 34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 30.43%.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

