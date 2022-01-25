Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE:CIB opened at $34.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.51. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.35. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $37.16.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0661 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 8.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the third quarter worth approximately $809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

