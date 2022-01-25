Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

BSMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.90.

BSMX opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 30.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 918,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 214,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 159.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 172,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the second quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 562.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

