Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 58,817 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 140,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 221,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $1,436,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,828,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,752 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRO opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $20.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.81.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.