Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 25,648 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,648 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $2,957,053.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $130,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,293 shares of company stock worth $7,505,869 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PD shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.04.

NYSE PD opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $58.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.24.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

