Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 67 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ResMed by 18.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD stock opened at $238.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.61. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $179.37 and a one year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.13.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,962. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

