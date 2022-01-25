Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.79.

Shares of AAP opened at $232.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.15 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.76.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

