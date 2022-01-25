Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $651,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 133,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in KeyCorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 161,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in KeyCorp by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 98,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 16.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in KeyCorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $752,465. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.47%.

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

