Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 1,145 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,636 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 54.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,453.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 337,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after buying an additional 315,345 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 99.1% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 38,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 19,330 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $125.16 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $132.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CM. Barclays lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.90.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

