Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $54.00. The stock traded as low as $26.31 and last traded at $27.13, with a volume of 10982 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

In other Bally’s news, insider Robeson Reeves bought 5,750 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence Downey purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the second quarter worth $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bally’s in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bally’s by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.29.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bally's Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

