Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) PT Raised to $35.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baker Hughes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.24.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of BKR opened at $27.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.70 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $27.88.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,184,524,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,489,911 shares of company stock worth $1,187,252,165 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103,110 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,386.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,455,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,114 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,935,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.