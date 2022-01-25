BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 730 ($9.85) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.49) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($9.04) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.09) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.69) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 633.17 ($8.54).

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 598 ($8.07) on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 408.29 ($5.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08. The stock has a market cap of £18.88 billion and a PE ratio of 10.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 559.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 561.50.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

