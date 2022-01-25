B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,561 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.67. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.38 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INMD. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

