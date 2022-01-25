B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $240,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,100 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,116,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $174,986,000 after buying an additional 661,148 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,318 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLF. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

