B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $260,000 Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of CTO Realty Growth worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 139.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 6.6% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 19.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laura M. Franklin bought 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.45 per share, with a total value of $49,821.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,715 shares of company stock worth $202,748 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTO. BTIG Research raised their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of CTO opened at $59.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $64.85. The stock has a market cap of $353.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.82.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 175.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

