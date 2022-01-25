B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,795 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 37,968 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $439,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 312.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 14,143 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 11.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 18,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.46.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $72.09 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.76 and a 200-day moving average of $69.41.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -45.28%.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 651,850 shares of company stock valued at $50,696,544. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.