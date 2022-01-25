B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Landsea Homes in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

LSEA opened at $7.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35. Landsea Homes has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $10.23.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.76 million. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSEA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. First Washington CORP raised its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 89.0% during the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 856,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 403,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Elias Farhat purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $41,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,968 over the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

